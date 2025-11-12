Spider Man Caught In Major Theft Case By Siliguri-Sikkim Police In West Bengal

Gyalshing/Gangtok, Nov 11 : In a major breakthrough, Gyalshing District Police have arrested a wanted criminal, Rakesh Rai alias “Spider Man,” in connection with a high-value theft case involving gold ornaments and cash worth around ₹16.98 lakh.

The case was registered at Gyalshing Police Station on October 29, 2025, following a complaint by Shri Ram Hang Limboo, a resident of Sardung and serving RTO, Motor Vehicle Division, Gyalshing. Police immediately initiated an investigation under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

During the investigation, the police first arrested Zigmee Sonam Bhutia of Pelling on November 1, 2025, and recovered a major portion of the stolen property from his possession. Based on his statements and subsequent surveillance, a special team led by PI Roshan Gurung, SHO of Gyalshing Police Station, traced the main accused to Siliguri. With assistance from Pradhan Nagar Police, the team successfully apprehended Rakesh Rai, also known as “Spider Man,” from Methibari, Siliguri.

Rakesh Rai is a habitual offender with a long criminal history dating back to the 1990s. He has been convicted in multiple cases by courts in both Sikkim and Siliguri for various serious crimes.

The successful arrest of the notorious criminal has been hailed as a significant achievement by the Gyalshing District Police, reflecting their unwavering commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring public safety. Superintendent of Police (Incharge) Nahkul Pradhan commended the efforts and teamwork of all officers involved, emphasizing the force’s dedication to the Sikkim Police motto — “To Protect & Serve.”