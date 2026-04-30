Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Begins Three-Day Visit to Sikkim

Gangtok, April 30: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, arrived in Sikkim on Thursday for a three-day official visit, receiving a warm welcome from state minister Sonam Lama and other dignitaries.

As part of his itinerary, Rijiju is scheduled to offer prayers at a monastery on May 1, coinciding with the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will also hold meetings with local leaders and review ongoing initiatives under the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The minister is expected to visit Gurudongmar Lake, marking his return to the high-altitude site after nearly a decade.

Speaking on arrival, Rijiju expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the people of the state, particularly in Rangpo. He reiterated the Centre’s focus on the Northeast, referring to the region as “Ashtalakshmi,” a term introduced by Narendra Modi to symbolize its growth potential.

Highlighting infrastructure progress, the Union Minister pointed to significant improvements in road networks, rail connectivity, aviation, and digital access over the past several years. He noted that such developments have accelerated economic growth and strengthened connectivity across the region.

Describing Sikkim as a “small yet prosperous” state, Rijiju underlined its strong economic indicators, including one of the highest per capita incomes in the country. He attributed this to the industrious nature of its people and effective governance, which have driven growth in sectors such as tourism, floriculture, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.

The minister emphasized that the state continues to serve as a model of balanced development, expressing confidence that Sikkim will maintain its upward growth trajectory in the coming years.

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