Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell: Confirms 2026 World Cup Will Mark His Final Bow

Pakyong, Nov 12 : Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has officially confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final appearance on the global stage, signaling the end of one of the most illustrious careers in football history.

At 40, the Portuguese icon declared that the upcoming World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be his last tournament in national colors. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also hinted that his full retirement from professional football is likely within the next two years.

In a candid interview, when asked about his future, Ronaldo didn’t hesitate to confirm his decision. “Definitely, yes. I think it will be the moment,” he said, acknowledging that turning 41 would be a natural time to bring his remarkable journey to a close.

Having scored over 950 goals for club and country since his professional debut with Sporting CP in 2002, Ronaldo remains one of the most prolific scorers in football history. He also holds the record for the highest number of international goals scored by a male player — a testament to his enduring dominance and consistency.

Currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Ronaldo continues to inspire millions while maintaining elite performance levels even in his 40s. His anticipated sixth World Cup appearance in 2026 will set a new benchmark, further cementing his status as one of football’s all-time greats.

Portugal, under his leadership, is on the verge of qualifying for the tournament, and fans worldwide are eager to see if Ronaldo can finally lift the elusive World Cup trophy before hanging up his boots.