Warm Reception for Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Sikkim House in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 9 (IPR): Today, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang received a warm welcome at Sikkim House in New Delhi. The reception was attended by several notable figures including Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Sikkim Government Dr. Mahendra P. Lama, and former Soreng Constituency MLA Aditya Golay.

The Principal Resident Commissioner, Ashwini Kumar Chand, IPS, along with dedicated officials and staff of Sikkim House, were also present to greet the Chief Minister. Mr. Tamang expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their warm congratulations and best wishes on his recent electoral victory.