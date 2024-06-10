Modi 3.0 : 33 New Members Join Prime Minister Modi’s Latest Cabinet

New Delhi, 10 Jun : Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commenced his third consecutive term by taking the oath of office on Sunday. Alongside him, a total of 72 ministers from the new alliance government were also sworn in. Within this group, there are 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 with independent charges, and 36 Ministers of State. Notably, this cabinet welcomes 33 fresh faces to the 18th Lok Sabha cabinet.

Interestingly, this lineup includes several ministers hailing from prominent political families, as well as three former Chief Ministers – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka). Chouhan, an experienced politician, has served as Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister the longest, having been elected as a Member of Parliament five times from the Vidisha constituency. Khattar, with a background as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, has held the position of Haryana’s chief minister twice.

Oath Taking Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on 9th June 2024 [Visuals from BJP Social Media]

Amongst these fresh faces, seven individuals originate from allied parties. This group includes K Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani from TDP, Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur from JDU, Jayant Chaudhary from RLD, Chirag Paswan from LJP, and HD Kumaraswamy from JD(S). Jayant Chaudhary, the 45-year-old national chairman of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), is the grandson of the country’s fifth Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and son of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. Chaudhary joined the NDA prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, following his previous affiliation with the Samajwadi Party. Chirag Paswan, from Bihar, is a prominent leader and the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan. His Lok Janashakti Party emerged victorious in all five Lok Sabha seats it contested under the NDA coalition.

Notably, the BJP has included several leaders who are serving in their first cabinet roles. They are Kamlesh Paswan (Uttar Pradesh), Sukanta Majumder (West Bengal), Durga Das Uikey (Madhya Pradesh), Raj Bhushan Chaudhary (Bihar), Satish Dubey (Bihar), Sanjay Seth (Jharkhand), C R Paatil (Gujarat), Bhagirath Chaudhary (Rajasthan), Harsh Malhotra (Delhi), V Somanna (Karnataka), and Savitri Thakur (Uttar Pradesh). Additionally, Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Delhi), Prataprao Jadhav (Maharashtra), George Kurian (Kerala), Kirti Vardhan Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Tokhan Sahu (Chhattisgarh), Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (Andhra Pradesh), Nimuben Bambhniya (Gujarat), Murlidhar Mohol (Maharashtra), Pabitra Margherita (Assam), and Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Telangana) are among the other fresh faces introduced by the BJP.

(Information sourced from news agency PTI)