Sikkim Governor Congratulates PM Shri Narendra Modi on His 3rd Oath-Taking

New Delhi, 9 Jun : The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on taking oath of office for the third time.

Commending the Prime Minister’s exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the nation, the Hon’ble Governor remarked:

“On behalf of the Sikkimese people and myself, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, on taking the oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time. This moment is a testament to your unparalleled service, efficient leadership, and tireless dedication to our nation. Under your guidance, our country will continue to progress. Infinite best wishes for your upcoming tenure.”

The swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, was held on June 9, 2024, at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including many foreign leaders and prominent personalities.

Share this: Facebook

X

