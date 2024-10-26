Lady Police Officer Suspended For Misbehaving

Siliguri, October 27 : Few days ago, a viral video surfaced from Siliguri, West Bengal, showing a woman police officer allegedly pulling a woman toward her and inappropriately touching her. The incident has prompted widespread public outrage, with calls for strict disciplinary action against the officer involved.

This event coincides with recent efforts by the Siliguri Police Commissionerate to enhance women’s safety through the introduction of Pink Patrol Vans. These vans, launched under the supervision of Police Commissioner C Sudhakar, were introduced to provide round-the-clock security for women in the city.

The controversy centers around an officer assigned to one of these Pink Patrol Vans who, while reportedly on duty, allegedly harassed a woman, sparking further public concern on October 24th. In the video, the officer is seen in an apparent state of intoxication, reportedly kissing a woman on the lips, escalating concerns about the conduct of officers assigned to these safety patrols.

Social media reports have identified the officer as ASI Tanya Roy, who has since been suspended following the video’s spread. Local reports indicate that the officer allegedly confronted two minors in a school area that evening, and residents have stated that the two youths were only talking and not engaged in any inappropriate behavior. According to local accounts, the officer, appearing intoxicated, allegedly verbally abused the minors without questioning, followed by an encounter where another woman reportedly faced harassment.

When contacted, senior officers confirmed the officer’s suspension and announced a departmental inquiry. Community members, voicing concerns for the safety of women and minors, have called for stringent actions to be taken against the officer involved.