King Cobra Rescued from Gorubathan Tea Estate, Forest Department Urges Caution

Panic spread across the Mission Hill tea plantation in Gorubathan after a large King Cobra was spotted once again amidst the lush greenery. Promptly alerted by local workers, a rapid response team from the Forest Department arrived on the scene and managed to safely capture and rescue the highly venomous snake.

Forest officials later confirmed that the snake was released back into its natural habitat deep inside the forest, far from human settlements.

This is not the first time such an encounter has occurred in the region. Locals, especially plantation workers and nearby villagers, say that sightings of venomous snakes like the King Cobra have become increasingly frequent, sparking safety concerns.

Authorities have urged residents and plantation staff to remain vigilant, avoid provoking wild snakes, and immediately inform forest personnel in case of any such sightings. The Forest Department also plans to conduct awareness drives on snake safety and first aid in the area to minimize risks and promote coexistence with wildlife.

Safety Reminder:

– Do not attempt to handle or approach any snake.

– Inform the nearest forest or wildlife office immediately upon sighting.

– Keep plantation paths clear and use boots and sticks while walking in high grass.

– Educate children about snake safety and awareness.

With continued cooperation between locals and officials, efforts are underway to ensure both human and wildlife safety in the region.