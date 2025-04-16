Siliguri to Sikkim in Just 45 Minutes by Rail, Says CM Golay

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has announced that the long-anticipated Sevoke-Rangpo rail link will drastically reduce travel time between Siliguri and Sikkim, allowing the journey to be completed in just 45 minutes. Addressing a public gathering in the state, the CM stated that the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Highlighting multiple infrastructure developments, CM Golay also revealed that a new road project connecting Rangpo to Siliguri is underway, which will bring down travel time to approximately 1.5 hours. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same has already been submitted to the central government for approval.



In another major announcement, the CM spoke of the upcoming Melli to Singtam national highway, which is set to be extended up to the state capital, Gangtok. This extension is expected to further enhance travel efficiency and reduce commute time.

Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister remarked that these upcoming connectivity projects will be a game changer for Sikkim’s tourism industry. “With improved access and faster travel, the state is set to witness a significant surge in tourist arrivals, which will greatly benefit the local economy,” he said.