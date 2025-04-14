Five-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Strangled After Attempted Rape in Karnataka; Accused Killed in Police Encounter

A five-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death following an attempted rape in Hubballi, Karnataka. The suspect, identified as Ritesh Kumar, a 35-year-old from Bihar, was later killed in a police encounter after a confrontation during his arrest.

According to reports, Ritesh lured the girl to a nearby shed and attempted to assault her. When locals heard her screams and rushed to the scene, he allegedly strangled her before fleeing. The incident was partially captured on CCTV, which showed the accused taking the child while she was playing outside her home.

Authorities registered a case against Ritesh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with charges of murder and assault on police personnel.

Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar stated that Ritesh attempted to escape while officers escorted him to his residence to verify his identity and collect documents. The accused reportedly threw stones at the police, prompting a warning shot from Sub-Inspector Annapurna. When he continued to flee, officers fired two to three rounds, striking him in the leg and back. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

During the altercation, one sub-inspector and two other officers sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Police interrogation revealed that Ritesh had been residing in Hubballi for nearly three months, working odd jobs at construction sites and hotels. Originally from Patna, he had been away from home for several years. Authorities confirmed that he had confessed to the crime.

A team has been dispatched to Patna to gather further details about his background. Meanwhile, public outrage over the incident led to protests outside the police station, with demonstrators demanding justice for the victim.