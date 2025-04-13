Gyalshing Shocked by Arrests in Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

Gyalshing has been gripped by outrage following the arrest of multiple individuals, including adults and juveniles, in connection with the alleged repeated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The case came to light after teachers at a local government school reported concerns to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). During subsequent counseling sessions, the victim disclosed harrowing details of her ordeal.

According to CWC sources, the minor bravely recounted a series of traumatic incidents. In her initial statement, she accused her neighbor, Pema Uden Bhutia, of luring her to her home under the pretext of assisting with household chores. The victim further alleged that Bhutia coerced her into engaging in sexual acts with her husband, Kamal Gurung.

The girl’s testimony revealed a disturbing pattern of exploitation, implicating Bhutia not only as an accomplice but also as an enabler who allegedly facilitated assaults by other men—identified as Santosh Kumar Gupta and Naresh Sahni—in exchange for monetary compensation. Additionally, the victim named four juveniles who reportedly abused her between 2024 and 2025.

Given the gravity of the allegations, the Gyalshing Police swiftly registered an FIR (No. 05/2025) on April 10, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the identities of the juvenile suspects have been withheld. Local women’s rights groups and NGOs have intensified calls for justice and comprehensive support for the survivor. Authorities have assured a thorough probe to ensure all perpetrators are held accountable.