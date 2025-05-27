Sikkim CM Urges Amit Shah to Intervene Over Khangchendzonga Summit Controversy

Gangtok, May 27: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has written a formal letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing deep concern over a recent attempt to scale Mount Khangchendzonga from the Nepal side by a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), based in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the letter dated May 24, CM Tamang emphasized that Mount Khangchendzonga holds immense religious significance for the people of Sikkim and that any expedition to its peak is considered a violation of both cultural values and prevailing legal provisions. He stated that the mountain, also known as “Dzoe-Nga,” symbolizes the “Five Treasures of the High Snows” and is revered as the sacred abode of Sikkim’s guardian deity.

Citing the Sikkimese belief system, the Chief Minister noted that these divine treasures are meant to remain hidden, revealed only when the world is in grave peril. He referenced historical and spiritual significance upheld by spiritual figures like Ugyen Guru Rinpoche and the patron saint of Sikkim, Guru Padmasambhava.

The letter also highlighted that the Government of Sikkim has legally enforced a complete ban on scaling the sacred peak under the Sacred Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. He referenced official notifications from 1998 and 2001 that prohibit such expeditions.

Calling for sensitivity and respect toward the cultural sentiments of Sikkimese people, CM Tamang urged the Union Home Minister to take up the matter with the Government of Nepal to ensure such activities are not repeated. He concluded by thanking Shah for his continued understanding and support.

Sikkim Government Clarifies Stand on Kanchenjunga Summit in Official Statement

In the wake of the recent summit of Mount Kanchenjunga (also known as Mount Khangchendzonga), the Government of Sikkim has issued a formal clarification through a video press release.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Shri Tshering T. Bhutia, accompanied by senior officials from the Tourism Department and the Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department, addressed the matter publicly. The Minister emphasized that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has taken a firm stance by writing to the Union Home Minister, registering the state’s concerns over the summit being attempted from the Nepal side.

He further stated that any such transboundary issue must be routed through the Ministry of External Affairs, and that the government of Sikkim expects the appropriate diplomatic protocol to be followed in addressing the matter with the Government of Nepal.