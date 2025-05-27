Ryo Tatsuki’s Alarming Prophecies Stir Public Anxiety Amid Rising COVID Cases in Asia

New Delhi, May 27 : Amid a noticeable surge in COVID-19 infections across several Asian countries, including India, unease is spreading among the public—not just over health concerns, but also due to a chilling prophecy that has resurfaced from the pages of an old Japanese publication. Authorities in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad are reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting health departments to step up surveillance and issue renewed guidelines.

What’s fueling the latest wave of apprehension, however, is not just the virus—but a decades-old prediction by Japanese manga artist and self-proclaimed visionary, Ryo Tatsuki. Known colloquially as “Japan’s Baba Vanga,” Tatsuki’s forecasts from her 1999 publication *The Future as I See It* have gone viral, especially one eerie entry that warns of a second and more destructive outbreak of a mysterious virus by 2030.

The section of her book now circulating online mentions, “A strange virus will strike the world in 2020, fade by April, and then return a decade later with deadlier consequences.” With the emergence of newer COVID variants like JN.1 and the uptick in infection rates, the prophecy has regained traction, sowing fear and curiosity in equal measure.

To date, India has recorded over a thousand active cases of COVID-19. While health officials continue to attribute this to natural waves and mutations, conspiracy theorists and concerned citizens are linking the resurgence to Tatsuki’s claims. She had previously made headlines for predictions that some believe accurately foresaw events such as the death of Princess Diana and the passing of singer Freddie Mercury.

Adding further intrigue, Tatsuki also prophesied a catastrophic tsunami expected in July 2025. According to her, a major seismic shift between the Philippines and Japan will trigger this disaster. While no formal alerts have been issued, Japan’s disaster management teams are reportedly on heightened readiness, considering the country’s vulnerability to tectonic activity and its tragic history with the 2011 tsunami.

As the world balances between science and superstition, health experts urge the public to focus on verified updates and safety protocols rather than be swayed by viral predictions. But the legacy of Tatsuki’s haunting visions continues to ripple through the internet, blending mysticism with modern-day uncertainties.