The International Human Rights Council, Sikkim, successfully conducted a rescue operation today, bringing aid to a 30-year-old woman suffering from a severe mental illness. For the past seven years, she had been confined in chains at her home due to her family’s inability to manage her aggressive behavior, compounded by financial challenges and unsuccessful treatment attempts.

The woman has reportedly battled mental health issues for over 13 years, and her aggressive episodes had become increasingly difficult for her ailing mother, the only senior member of her household, to control. Despite seeking multiple treatment options, the family’s financial constraints prevented them from securing specialized care in a larger hospital, leading them to restrain her as a last resort.

Upon receiving reports of her condition, the International Human Rights Council, Sikkim, took immediate action. Led by State Incharge Mr. Robin Rai, a dedicated team initiated a rescue mission and safely transferred the woman to Manipal Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The rescue team, under Mr. Rai’s leadership, included Council members Mr. Krish Shah, Ms. Indira Chettri, Mr. Mohan K. Karki, Dr. Prakash Koirala, Ms. Joshiya Rai, Ms. Deepanjali Sharma, Ms. Khandula Sherpa, Ms. Tashi Dolma Bhutia, and Mr. Jyugal Lama. Together, they ensured the woman’s safe transport to the hospital, where she is now receiving necessary care.

According to her mother, the woman, married at a young age, is a widow and has two children, who are currently in the care of her mother. The onset of her mental illness reportedly followed her marriage, with her condition worsening over the years.

The International Human Rights Council, Sikkim, remains committed to safeguarding human rights, ensuring the welfare of vulnerable individuals, and facilitating access to necessary medical care. We thank our team members, the medical professionals at Manipal Hospital, and all those who supported this rescue operation. We hope for the woman’s speedy recovery and a better quality of life for her family.

(This Press Released was Shared By : Mohan K Karki, Media Incharge, International Human Rights Council, Sikkim)

