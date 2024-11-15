CM Prem Singh Tamang Honors Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Birth Anniversary

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of his birth anniversary, celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary freedom fighter, social reformer, and tribal leader.

In a statement, CM Tamang highlighted Birsa Munda’s pivotal role in championing the rights of marginalized communities and leading a powerful movement against British colonial oppression. Revered as “Dharti Aba” or “Father of the Earth,” Birsa Munda’s unwavering spirit of resistance and dedication to justice continue to inspire generations.

“On this occasion, let us reflect on his enduring legacy and reaffirm our commitment to empowering and uplifting tribal communities across our nation. May the values and courage of Bhagwan Birsa Munda guide us toward a more just, inclusive, and equitable society,” said the Chief Minister.

The commemoration serves as a reminder of the aspirations of tribal communities for self-determination and dignity, values that Birsa Munda tirelessly fought for during his life. The Chief Minister urged citizens to draw inspiration from the iconic leader’s vision and work collectively toward achieving social equity and justice.

Share this: Facebook

X

