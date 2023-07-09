CM graced “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” plantation drive organised by Former Legislators Federation

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, participated in “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” plantation drive today here at Golitar, Pangthang which was organised by Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim.

The programme was attended by Forest Minister Shri Karma Loday Bhutia alongside the former legislators.

Apprising the support of the former legislators towards MRMS, Chief Minister mentioned Politicians never truly retire rather remain constantly committed to our duty.

“It is wonderful to see the presence of former legislators who have taken an admirable step in advancing the Government’s new initiative, MRMS, through this tree planting campaign”, he said.

Chief Minister further applauded their efforts and encouraged the local governing bodies, the panchayats, to further promote this initiative at the grassroots level.

Moreover, he urged the Forest Department to designate a specific area for the ex-legislators, where they can continue their annual plantation activities. This will provide them with a dedicated space to contribute to the cause, he said.

Speaking about the MRMS programme, Chief Minister highlighted that it was launched last year with a clear objective of bridging the gap between nature and mankind. It aims to convey the importance of preserving and protecting our forests by nurturing the trees we plant.

“Together, let us embrace this initiative and work towards a greener and more sustainable future”, stressed the Chief Minister.

IPR Release, 09 Jul 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.