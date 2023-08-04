Medhavi Skills University Welcomed Social Reformer Indresh Kumar

Medhavi Skills University on Wednesday welcomed the well-known Social Reformer and International Leader Indresh Kumar, interacted with students. Mr. Kuldip Sharma Co-founder and Dr. Amiya Singh Vice Chancellor, who lead the university, were present too.

Mr. Kumar, who is from Delhi, spent his day talking with the students, encouraging them with his life experiences.

His visit was a great chance for the students to learn about making social changes and leading internationally.

About Medhavi Foundation

Medhavi Foundation is a section 25 non-profit company incorporated in 2012 and supported by Dudani Group of Companies with 600 Cr+ annual turnovers. Exposure to Mining, Coal processing and beneficiation and transportation, Iron & Steel, Real-estate. Medhavi Foundation is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) training partner. In the last 8 years, Medhavi has impacted 1.2 Lacs students through various govt. sponsored, CSR, and paid program initiatives. Medhavi owns and runs 100+ training centers across India including 9 PMKKs in Contai (West Bengal), Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar, Silchar (Assam), Aizawl (Mizoram), Singtam (Sikkim), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), and Jamui (Bihar). Medhavi Foundation is empaneled with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a Third-Party Aggregator and Basic Training Provider for promotion of apprenticeship training under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Medhavi’s CSR clients include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GE Healthcare, Emami Group, Whirlpool, Yes Bank, Team Lease, Honda, Schneider Electric, among others.

Report by: Sushmita Bhujel and Aditya Hang Limboo