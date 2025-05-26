Assam’s Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finalist

As anticipation builds, one truth shines through — whether or not she wins the title, Binita Chetry has already inspired a generation. Her journey from a quiet town in Assam to an international stage is proof that dreams know no borders.

Assam’s Dancing Prodigy Binita Chetry Steals the Spotlight on Britain’s Got Talent

A fresh wave of admiration has swept across the UK and India, thanks to an eight-year-old dance sensation from Assam, India. Binita Chetry, with her stunning stage presence and dazzling talent, has captivated both the jury and viewers of the popular British reality show *Britain’s Got Talent*, now airing its eighth season on ITV1.

The judging panel this year includes industry veterans Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli. However, it was Binita’s powerhouse performance that stole the limelight in a recent episode, earning her roaring applause and widespread acclaim.

Meet Binita Chetry: A Tiny Dancer with Titanic Talent

Hailing from Assam, Binita stunned the audience with her gravity-defying flexibility and raw energy. Her incredible performance not only mesmerized the judges but also left social media buzzing. What makes her feat even more extraordinary is her age — just 8 years old. Her grace, discipline, and fiery moves were far beyond her years, proving her mettle as a true performer.

Among those applauding her was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted a heartwarming message celebrating her talent and childhood dream: “My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house.”

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also chimed in with praise, stating, “Just 8 years old. World class. Steel-willed… Because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense practice.”

A Dream Stage and a Pink House: Binita’s Candid Moment

In a touching backstage interview, Binita shared her motivation for joining *Britain’s Got Talent*. Calling it her “dream stage,” she said she hopes to win so she can buy a “pink princess house.” Accompanied by her father, Binita answered the judges’ questions with confidence and adorable charm, further winning hearts.

Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were visibly impressed. They likened her to a “tiger” for her power and a “python on stage” for her fluid, commanding movements. The praise sets high hopes for her advancement to the finals.

A Social Media Star in the Making

Beyond television, Binita is already a digital sensation. Her Instagram account boasts a following of over 118,000 fans, and her dance videos regularly attract millions of views. Prior to appearing on *Britain’s Got Talent*, she had already made waves in dance circuits through her performances in *Dance Ikon 2 Wild Fire*.

With talent as immense as her dreams, Binita Chetry is poised to be a global icon. The world watches eagerly as this little dynamo from Assam dances her way into hearts — and possibly into the finals.