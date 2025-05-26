News

Assam’s Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finalist

TVS News Desk
Assam's Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain's Got Talent 2025 Finalist
Assam's Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain's Got Talent 2025 Finalist
Assam’s Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finalist

Guwahati (Assam), 26 May: A remarkable chapter in India’s cultural journey has been written by a nine-year-old from Assam. Binita Chetry, hailing from Karbi Anglong, has become the first child from Northeast India to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2025, capturing hearts with her fiery performance and unwavering spirit.

Breaking Boundaries on an International Stage
Binita’s path to the finale has been anything but ordinary. Bursting onto the BGT stage with a unique fusion of martial arts and dance, she performed to the dynamic rhythm of “Eye of the Tiger” by Tommee Profitt & FJØRA. While she missed out on the Golden Buzzer, her explosive audition left the judges awestruck.
Bruno Tonioli likened her performance to “the strength of a tiger and the flexibility of a python,” while Alesha Dixon admitted, “You showed moves I’ve never seen before — absolutely spellbinding.” Despite not advancing automatically, Binita’s magnetic stage presence drew overwhelming online support, with fans voicing their disappointment over the missed buzzer. But she didn’t stop. She returned in the semi-finals with even greater energy and clinched the audience vote, catapulting her into the finals.
A Dream Carried from Assam to London
Assam's Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain's Got Talent 2025 Finalist
Assam’s Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finalist

Coming from a humble household, Binita arrived in the UK with her father to chase a dream she had carried since childhood — to perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages. Her sincerity and innocence, especially her now-famous wish to “buy a pink princess house” if she wins, has melted hearts worldwide.

“I’ve worked hard, and I’m grateful to everyone who believed in me. I’ll give my everything in the finals,” she told reporters after her semi-final win.
National Pride and Emotional Cheers
Assam's Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain's Got Talent 2025 Finalist
Assam’s Binita Chetry Dances Her Way into Global Spotlight as Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finalist

Back home, Binita’s achievement has sparked a wave of pride. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his joy on social media, calling her a symbol of hope and innocence. “My best wishes to the little one. May her dream of the pink princess house come true,” he wrote.

Business magnate Anand Mahindra was equally moved, praising her for her discipline and passion. “World-class talent and sheer determination — it’s extraordinary to see such mastery in one so young,” he posted.
Countdown to the Crown
Now part of an elite group of 10 finalists, Binita will compete against acts like magician Harry Moulding, the inclusive choir Hear Our Voice, and contemporary dancer Jasmine Rice. The grand finale airs on May 31 at 7 PM UK time, where the winner will receive £250,000 and the honor of performing at the Royal Variety Performance before the British Royal Family.
As anticipation builds, one truth shines through — whether or not she wins the title, Binita Chetry has already inspired a generation. Her journey from a quiet town in Assam to an international stage is proof that dreams know no borders.

Assam’s Dancing Prodigy Binita Chetry Steals the Spotlight on Britain’s Got Talent

A fresh wave of admiration has swept across the UK and India, thanks to an eight-year-old dance sensation from Assam, India. Binita Chetry, with her stunning stage presence and dazzling talent, has captivated both the jury and viewers of the popular British reality show *Britain’s Got Talent*, now airing its eighth season on ITV1.

The judging panel this year includes industry veterans Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli. However, it was Binita’s powerhouse performance that stole the limelight in a recent episode, earning her roaring applause and widespread acclaim.

Meet Binita Chetry: A Tiny Dancer with Titanic Talent

Assam’s Dancing Prodigy Binita Chetry Steals the Spotlight on Britain’s Got Talent
Assam’s Dancing Prodigy Binita Chetry Steals the Spotlight on Britain’s Got Talent

Hailing from Assam, Binita stunned the audience with her gravity-defying flexibility and raw energy. Her incredible performance not only mesmerized the judges but also left social media buzzing. What makes her feat even more extraordinary is her age — just 8 years old. Her grace, discipline, and fiery moves were far beyond her years, proving her mettle as a true performer.

Among those applauding her was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted a heartwarming message celebrating her talent and childhood dream: “My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house.”

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also chimed in with praise, stating, “Just 8 years old. World class. Steel-willed… Because that kind of mastery over her body comes only with intense practice.”

 

A Dream Stage and a Pink House: Binita’s Candid Moment

In a touching backstage interview, Binita shared her motivation for joining *Britain’s Got Talent*. Calling it her “dream stage,” she said she hopes to win so she can buy a “pink princess house.” Accompanied by her father, Binita answered the judges’ questions with confidence and adorable charm, further winning hearts.

Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were visibly impressed. They likened her to a “tiger” for her power and a “python on stage” for her fluid, commanding movements. The praise sets high hopes for her advancement to the finals.

A Social Media Star in the Making

Beyond television, Binita is already a digital sensation. Her Instagram account boasts a following of over 118,000 fans, and her dance videos regularly attract millions of views. Prior to appearing on *Britain’s Got Talent*, she had already made waves in dance circuits through her performances in *Dance Ikon 2 Wild Fire*.

With talent as immense as her dreams, Binita Chetry is poised to be a global icon. The world watches eagerly as this little dynamo from Assam dances her way into hearts — and possibly into the finals.

 

Related Posts