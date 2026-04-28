PM Modi Launches Indoor Cricket Academies in Northeast, Sikkim Among Key Beneficiaries

Modern facilities aim to boost grassroots cricket and all-weather training access in the region

Gangtok, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six advanced indoor cricket academies across India’s North-Eastern states, including a major facility in Sikkim, in a move aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent.

The inauguration, conducted virtually, marks a significant push toward expanding cricket development in regions that have historically had limited access to professional training facilities. The initiative is expected to open new opportunities for aspiring cricketers by providing structured coaching and modern amenities.

Senior officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were present during the ceremony, alongside Jay Shah, who currently serves as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Their presence underscored the importance of the initiative in the broader roadmap for cricket development in India.

Designed to function throughout the year, the indoor academies are equipped with cutting-edge training infrastructure, enabling players to practice regardless of weather conditions—a crucial advantage in the Northeast, where rainfall and climate often disrupt outdoor sports. The facilities also include professional coaching support and modern training tools intended to help identify promising players at an early stage.

Officials highlighted that the academies would play a vital role in bridging the gap between grassroots talent and professional-level opportunities. By bringing high-quality infrastructure closer to remote regions, the initiative seeks to create a more inclusive and competitive cricketing ecosystem.

The Sikkim academy, in particular, is expected to serve as a hub for budding cricketers in the Himalayan state, offering them access to resources that were previously limited to larger cities. The broader initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to decentralize sports development and ensure equal opportunities for athletes across the country.

Sheetal Kharka Report