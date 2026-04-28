CM Highlights Landmark Developments as Sikkim Marks 50 Years of Statehood

Gangtok, April 28 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described it as a moment of immense pride and honour to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the grand closing ceremony celebrating 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood at Paljor Stadium.

The event, attended by Rajya Sabha MP D.T Lepcha and Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, marked a historic milestone for the Himalayan state.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated several major projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services. These included the Helen Lepcha Medical College, a new Mini Secretariat, the Eco-Tourism Pilgrimage Complex at Dodak, and the Administrative Block of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Centre of Excellence. He also laid foundation stones for key initiatives such as a 100-bed Ayurveda Hospital, an Eco-Pilgrimage Complex at Silnon, a Public Utility Centre, and an extensive sewage system rehabilitation project.

Chief Minister Tamang noted that these initiatives represent a significant step forward in strengthening Sikkim’s infrastructure, healthcare network, and sustainable development efforts, laying a strong foundation for long-term growth and resilience.

He also expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s address, particularly his praise for Sikkim’s cultural richness, cleanliness, and natural beauty. The Chief Minister highlighted that the Prime Minister’s recognition of the state’s flagship environmental initiative, Mero Rukh Mero Santati, has further encouraged the government to deepen its commitment to environmental conservation.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, Tamang conveyed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support, guidance, and commitment to the state’s progress. He added that such leadership continues to inspire confidence as Sikkim moves forward on the path of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

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