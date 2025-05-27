Indo-Nepal Army Teams Conquer Mt. Kanchenjunga’s Treacherous Southwest Face in Joint Expedition

Gangtok, 27 May : In a remarkable display of endurance and cross-border camaraderie, a joint mountaineering contingent from the Indian and Nepali armed forces has triumphantly scaled Mt. Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters), the third-highest peak in the world. The ascent was completed earlier this week via the formidable Yalung Face, a route renowned for its technical difficulty and unpredictable weather.

The mission, part of the 2025 Indo-Nepal Joint Military Expedition, was executed in two separate summit pushes on May 19 and 20. The elite troops were backed by Seven Summit Treks, a Himalayan expedition company tasked with logistics and route preparation.

On May 19, the first group launched their final climb from Camp IV, positioned at approximately 7,550 meters, capitalizing on a rare window of favorable weather. The climbers, representing both countries, successfully stood atop the summit with assistance from seasoned Sherpas.

The following day, a second group made its summit attempt. Although some climbers reached high altitudes just below the peak, all team members safely descended without any injuries, marking a successful outcome for both phases of the operation.

Indian defense officials hailed the achievement as a significant milestone in high-altitude military collaboration, emphasizing the mission’s role in boosting interoperability, mutual preparedness, and joint capabilities in extreme environments.

Mt. Kanchenjunga, straddling the border of Nepal and India, is infamous for its challenging topography and hostile weather, making every successful ascent a feat of skill and determination.