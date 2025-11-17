Steel Plates Meant for Sikkim Hydel Project Stolen in Siliguri, Two Arrested

Siliguri, Nov 17 : A significant case of theft and fraud has been uncovered involving construction materials meant for a hydropower project in Sikkim. Reports indicate that a businessman had been contracted to transport a large consignment of steel plates and rods to the project site. However, during transit, the driver allegedly diverted and sold 12 steel plates in Siliguri, each valued at nearly ₹2 lakh.

A complaint filed at Bhaktinagar Police Station triggered a detailed investigation. During the probe, police arrested two individuals suspected to be involved in the theft. Authorities also recovered five steel plates that had been buried in a pit near a pipeline along the Eastern Bypass. The recovered materials are estimated to be worth approximately ₹10 lakh.

The arrested suspects have been remanded to five days of police custody. Meanwhile, law enforcement teams are expanding the search to multiple locations in an attempt to recover the remaining stolen plates and trace others involved in the incident.

Police officials say the case may be linked to a broader criminal network, and additional arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.