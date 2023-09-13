Army Officer Kills Nepali Bar Dancer From Siliguri In Dehradun

Siliguri, 12 Sep : The Dehradun Police has apprehended a 42-year-old lieutenant colonel on charges of murdering a 25-year-old Nepali bar dancer, who had allegedly pressed him for marriage, as stated by an official. In connection with the crime, the police have also recovered a hammer believed to have been used in the act.

The lifeless body of the young woman was discovered in the Raipur area of Dehradun on a Sunday, according to police reports. Gram Pradhan Sauda Siroli informed the Raipur police station in charge about the body found on Thano road at around 7 a.m. that morning.

A case pertaining to this incident was filed under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Law enforcement officials observed injury marks on both the front and back of the woman’s head during their investigation.

Dehradun’s senior superintendent of police (SSP), DS Kunwar, explained, “The accused, identified as Ramendra Upadhyaya (42), hailing from Panditwari in Dehradun, first encountered the victim, Shreya Sharma, at a dance bar in Siliguri, West Bengal, while he was stationed there. Initially, they developed a friendship, eventually choosing to live together in a cohabiting relationship.”

“As the accused was transferred to Dehradun, he brought her along. However, the accused’s wife became aware of her presence, prompting him to send the victim back to Siliguri temporarily before calling her back again. He rented an apartment for the victim and continued to house her there. Over time, the victim began insisting on marriage, leading to frequent arguments between them. Subsequently, the accused devised a plan to eliminate the victim by taking her life,” he added.

“To carry out his scheme, the accused took her to a bar on Rajpur Road. He excessively intoxicated her and then drove her to Thano road. In a secluded area within the forest, he parked the car, retrieving a hammer hidden under the back seat. The accused proceeded to strike her multiple times with the hammer until she appeared lifeless. To further obscure her identity, he poured toilet cleaner on her face. Finally, he disposed of the body along the roadside,” the SSP concluded.