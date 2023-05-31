4th Government Formation Day Celebrated

The State Government celebrated Government Formation Day marking the successful completion of four years of governance at Manan Kendra today. This year’s celebration centred around the theme “Naya Yug Naya Sikkim” to honour the notable achievements and initiatives accomplished in various government sectors under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang.

The Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang was the chief guest of the

function. Deputy Speaker (SLA), Council of Ministers, MLAs, MP(Lok Sabha), Political Secretary to HCM, Press Advisor to HCM, Advisors, Chairpersons, Mayor, Deputy-Mayor (GMC), Councillors, Zilla

Adhakshyas, Up-Adhakshyas, Chief Secretary, DGP, ACS, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and officials of various departments of the state government were in attendance.



The Chief Minister, in his address, expressed appreciation for the involvement of the entire government administration and the Sikkimese people for their support in the effective functioning of the government. Conveying the significance of the day, the Chief Minister gave a brief history of the formation of the Government and emphasised the importance of the government in disseminating information and bridging the gap between the government and the people with utmost clarity. The Chief Minister further elaborated on various developmental initiatives undertaken by the government. The aim of the government is for progressive change, which shall benefit the entire Sikkimese people, he added. He also urged the government employees to work in coordination and assist the government in effectively implementing the schemes of the government.



On the occasion of the 4th Government Formation Day, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang outlined some key announcements and achievements of the state government, laying out the blueprint for the state’s social, economic, agricultural and infrastructural growth ahead.

The announcements include:

– The State’s revenue generation has seen significant growth of almost

57% since 2019.

– Sikkim has been ranked the 5 th Happiest state/ union territory in the country and the 2nd in the North East Region.

– Sikkim bagged India Today State of the States Award for the best-performing state in economy, law and order, environment and cleanliness.

– The State tops Northeast and Hill States in NITI Aayog Innovation ranking

– Sikkim stands first 1 st in Public Affairs Index

– The State stands among the top 5 states in the Smart Policy Index 2021

– 4 districts of Sikkim ranked in the top 20 in Sustainable Development Goals.

In his address to the state, the Hon’ble Chief Minister also highlighted the efforts made by the government in various sectors:

– All service grievances of Group C and Group D employees will be

addressed and resolved at the earliest.

– A Special Investigation Fund set up to aid the State Police

Department

– The state government is committed to achieving Prime Minister

Narendra Modi’s 2025 Vision of a Tuberculosis-Free India by the Year

2024.

– Chiwabhanjyang-Uttarey road connectivity is being carried out on a war footing and deliberations on the upcoming Chiwabhanjyang Trade Corridor is being carried out diligently.

– The Hon’ble Chief Minister informed that the state government is actively working towards decongesting the highways and alternate roads to address travel problems faced by people due to heavy traffic and natural calamities. He further informed that the state government is focussed on improving connectivity for both rural and urban Sikkim through roads and tunnels.

– He informed that free medicines related to cancer treatment will be made available free of cost for the underprivileged Sikkimese population and at subsidised rates for the rest.

– All grievances related to the educational sector are being taken up and resolved in the best interest of the teachers who are serving the state.

– Close to 5000 employees in the state administrative and Police services have been given their due promotions. Additionally, cadres of

other services under the state government are being reviewed with positive outcomes.

Chief Secretary Shri V.B. Pathak, in his welcome address, highlighted the achievements and accomplishments made during the four years of administration by the government.

Additionally, he elaborated on the government’s initiatives in various sectors and outlined the new endeavours undertaken to drive Sikkim towards unparalleled progress and success. In just four years, the government has persisted in its dedication to strengthening every aspect of society, including information technology, tourism, agriculture, education, and health care, he added.

A book titled “Naya Yug Naya Sikkim” was launched by Information and Public Relations Department, followed by screening of a short video titled “Naya Yug Naya Sikkim” by the IPR Department.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister presented the Best Nurses Award 2023. The award was conferred to three health workers for their selfless service to society. Smt. Nar Maya Subba. Smt. Karmu Lepcha, Smt. Yangkeela Bhutia representing different health centres of the State were felicitated with a memento and cash award.

In his address, Press Advisor to the Chief Minister Shri C.P. Sharma outlined the State Government’s innovative initiatives. He stated that the current administration has made people self-reliant to lead lives of dignity. Additionally, he emphasised the growth of SHGs and Milk Cooperatives in rural areas. Likewise, he also mentioned that innovative schemes, such as Mero Ruk Mero Santati, Aama Yojna, Baini Scheme, and Vatsalya, have been successfully launched in the State. Every aspect of the state’s development has undergone progressive changes, he added.

At the onset of the programme, the Chief Minister also visited the photo exhibition, organised by Information and Public Relations Department, to showcase various developmental projects initiated by the government. The theme for the photo exhibition was titled “Naya Yug Naya Tasbir.”

The programme concluded with the word of thanks proposed by the Secretary Information and Public Relations Department, Ms Namrata Thapa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.