Sikkim Passenger Vehicles Prohibited Entry Inside Bagdogra Airport

Since Tuesday morning, several Sikkim-based passenger vehicle drivers have been denied entry into Bagdogra Airport by their West Bengal counterparts. According to Sikkim drivers, their vehicles were prohibited from entering the airport premises, leaving passengers, mainly tourists, stranded outside in the hot weather with their luggage. The same situation occurred when Sikkim-registered vehicles were not allowed to pick up passengers from inside the airport by West Bengal drivers.

During an interview with TVOS, a West Bengal driver alleged that a Sikkim Police officer had physically assaulted one of their members in Gangtok on Monday evening following a dispute over parking . As a result, the West Bengal drivers have collectively decided to deny entry to Sikkim vehicles into the airport premises.

The ongoing dispute between the Sikkim and West Bengal drivers has caused inconvenience and disruption for passengers, raising concerns about transportation services to and from Bagdogra Airport. Authorities are urged to intervene and find a resolution to restore normal operations and ensure the smooth movement of passengers and vehicles at the airport, told one sufferer tourist from Mumbai to media.

Uma Sha and Prashant Acharya Report

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.