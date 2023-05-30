One Dead , Four Injured In Accident

A tragic incident occurred near Rateypani in South Sikkim when a steel grey Eco Car with registration number SK 04 T 0528 veered off the road and plunged into a gorge. The accident claimed the life of Hari Maya Chauhan, a female resident of Nepal, who tragically passed away at the scene.

Additionally, four individuals from Rateypani were injured in the accident, identified as Dil Maya Sarki and Amrita Shankar, both females from Khaibhotey, as well as Milan Kalikotay and Tirtha Chauhan, both males from Rateypani.

The injured victims were promptly transported to the hospital with assistance from the local community and the police team from Namthang Out Post. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 8 AM as the vehicle was traveling from Melli to Rateypani.

South District Police have started investigation in the case.

