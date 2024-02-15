Khaling Responds To Komal’s Scam Allegation On University Establishment

Pakyong, 15 February : A press conference was held on Thursday at the SKM Headquarters in Gangtok, Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, accused Komal Chamling of making unfounded allegations against the SKM Government regarding the establishment of universities in Sikkim.

Khaling called on Komal Chamling, daughter of former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, to reveal the extent of corruption that took place during the establishment of various universities under her father’s administration.

Khaling highlighted that the decision to establish a university in each constituency, with plans for a total of 32 universities in future , that which is also a noble initiative of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). He questioned the necessity of such allegations when considering the potential benefits of having universities within the state. Currently, over 1000 students from Sikkim are enrolled in 190 universities across India, raising the question of how advantageous it would be for these students to have the opportunity to study within their own state.

Khaling emphasized that the government’s initiative to establish universities in every corner of Sikkim aims to provide local children with the opportunity to pursue their academic aspirations without needing to leave the state. This move is envisioned to empower the youth and contribute to the overall development of Sikkim.