Pran Pratishtha Ceremony : Here’s The PM’s Schedule

Ayodhya, January 21 : As the clock ticks down to the culmination of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is slated to conduct rituals at the Ram Mandir on Monday as part of the consecration ceremony for the idol of Ram Lalla, newly installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Scheduled to arrive at 10:25 am in Ayodhya, PM Modi will proceed to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at 10:55 am, reserving an hour from 11 am to 12 pm for his presence. The formal consecration ceremony, known as ‘Pran Pratishtha,’ is set to commence at 12:05 pm, led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

Upon the conclusion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Prime Minister will leave the temple premises to address a public meeting in Ayodhya at 1 pm. Subsequently, at 2:10 pm, PM Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila.

In the lead-up to this grand event, Sunday marked the sixth day of rituals preceding the consecration ceremony. This day played a pivotal role in the auspicious Pran Pratishtha event, commencing with the daily puja of the deities—a central practice in the ongoing rituals. The puja rituals began with a havan, and the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in Madhyadhivas. Additionally, the Night Jagran Adhivas commenced, with worship of the old idol of Ram Lalla taking place in the Yagyashala. The rituals included the use of various flowers sourced from locations such as Chennai and Pune, as stated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.