Two killed, five injured in tragic accident at Bop Village in Chungthang of North Sikkim

Pakyong, 6 April : In a tragic occurrence in Chungthang, North Sikkim on Friday night, two tourists from Assam met with a fatal accident. The incident unfolded near Bop village in Chungthang, Mangan district, resulting in the immediate demise of Budhiman Thapa, aged 33, from Sonitpur, Assam, and Krishab Modi, aged 17, from Durgabari, Tinsukia, Assam. The vehicle, carrying a total of seven tourists, was involved in the accident, leaving five others severely injured.

The accident occurred with a Mahindra Xylo car bearing registration No. SK 01 Z 0790, which careened approximately 250 ft off the road near Bop, situated between Lachung and Chungthang in North Sikkim.

According to reports, the victims received timely attention post the accident, owing to the coordinated efforts of the police personnel from Lachung and Chungthang Police stations. They were swiftly evacuated and transported to Chungthang Primary Health Centre for urgent medical assistance. Following this, they were referred to STNM Gangtok for further medical attention. All five injured individuals, reportedly from Tinsukia, Assam, are currently receiving medical care at CRG Hospital.