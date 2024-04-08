BRO PROJECT SWASTIK DEFY ICY WINTERS AND HEAVY RAINS: SUCCESSFULLY RESTORES CONNECTIVITY

Pakyong, 8 April : In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Project SWASTIK of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has defied the challenges posed by icy winters and heavy rains to successfully restore connectivity to Lachen in North Sikkim.

Following the devastating effects of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on the night of October 3rd/4th, 2023, which caused extensive damage to road networks and bridges in North Sikkim, restoration efforts seemed daunting. However, undeterred by nature’s fury, the courageous workers of BRO rose to the occasion.

From the outset, Project SWASTIK mobilized a significant workforce and machinery to initiate restoration efforts. Despite facing formidable obstacles, including treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions, BRO workers labored tirelessly day and night to restore connectivity to key regions such as Dzongu and Chungthang, and further to Lachen via the challenging Donkyala pass.

With the primary objective of maintaining supply lines to the armed forces stationed in North Sikkim, particularly in the Lachen valley, and expediting the restoration of connectivity to Lachen via the Rangma Range, BRO encountered twin challenges. Nevertheless, the organization’s senior officials demonstrated exemplary professionalism in planning and resource management, while junior officials and workers exhibited unwavering dedication by working overtime, including on weekends and holidays.

Despite the harsh winter conditions, BRO ensured the uninterrupted flow of supplies to Lachen valley via Donkyala Pass. Moreover, through the deployment of adequate resources for formation cutting and blasting, connectivity for light vehicles to Lachen via the Rangma range was restored within a remarkable six-month timeframe.

Despite facing ongoing challenges, such as multiple landslides between Chungthang and Lachen due to heavy rains, BRO has continued to mobilize heavy machinery and work tirelessly to maintain road traffic by clearing debris.

The selfless commitment of the entire Project Swastik team exemplifies the Border Roads Organization’s motto, “In Silence of Mountains: Work Speaks.” Their heroic efforts have garnered recognition and instilled hope among all stakeholders, including the military, for the early restoration of connectivity to North Sikkim. BRO’s resilience and determination under such challenging conditions serve as a model for other agencies to emulate.