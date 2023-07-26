One-Man Judicial Enquiry Commission Begins Investigation into Late Padam Gurung’s Death

The Judicial Enquiry Commission, headed by Justice N.K. Jain, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, has commenced its judicial inquiry into the untimely demise of Padam Gurung in Namchi.

As part of the investigation, the Commission has already recorded statements from eight witnesses. These witnesses include Miss Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin, SHO/Namchi PS, Mr. Ankur Ankesh, SP/CID, Mr. Kessang Dorjee Bhutia, SDPO/Jorethang, Mr. Sidharth Subba, SI Namchi P.S., Mr. Parshuram Sharma, ASP, SDPO/Namchi, Mr. Sawan Gurung, PI, Namchi Police Station, Mr. Dharmaraj Chettri, Head Constable, Namchi P.S., and Mr. Nayan Rana, Head Constable, Namchi P.S. The statements were recorded on 26th July 2023.

The formation of the Judicial Enquiry Commission was officially authorized by the Government of Sikkim through Notification No. 36/Home/2023, dated 12th July 2023.

Further hearings of the Commission will take place at the PWD Guest House in Namchi on the 27th and 28th of July 2023.

Individuals with relevant information regarding the case are encouraged to come forward and present any oral or documentary evidence before the Commission.

(Inputs from Jus. NK Jain Enquiry Commission Press Release, Dtd 26 Jul 2023)