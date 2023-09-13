Tibetan Spiritual Leader 14th Dalai Lama To Visit Sikkim On 10th Oct

Gangtok, Sep 13: (IPR) A meeting was convened by Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang regarding the visit of His Holiness The Dalai Lama to Sikkim at Mintokgang today. His Holiness will be coming to Sikkim on 10th October 2023 and return on 14th October 2023. The meeting was also attended by Minister Ecclesiastical, Ven Sonam Lama, Chief Secretary, Shri V.B.Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Shri S.Sudhakar Rao and other HoDs and officers related to the visit.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on the importance of the visit and requested all present to take it as a serious matter as it involves not only the concerned departments but the entire state.

“Ever since we formed the Government in 2019, it has been our continued effort to extend invitation to His Holiness to visit Sikkim and seek His blessings . Finally, our effort is seeing fruition this year. So we should leave no stone unturned in making the visit a historic and memorable one”, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister will be the Chief Patron, Minister Ecclesiastical, the Patron and the Chief Secretary will be Chairman for the visit. Similarly, other core Committees and groups have also been formed.

