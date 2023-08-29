Messed Up Fiber Cables Will Be No More, Jio Introducing Highspeed AirFiber On 19 Sep

Reliance Jio has made a significant announcement, revealing the grand launch of Jio AirFiber across India on September 19th, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. This groundbreaking technology is built upon the foundation of 5G and is complemented by Wifi 6 support. In essence, this implies that high-speed internet can now be accessed through the employment of the Jio Wifi 6 router, rendering the need for physical cables obsolete.

Even in regions characterized by rugged terrain or densely populated residential areas, this innovation performs with exceptional speed, rivaling the connectivity quality of Fiber Cables. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio, emphasized that the affordability of this solution makes it accessible to consumers across all economic strata.

Within sprawling ten years, the introduction of fiber optic cables for internet services has given rise to significant issues stemming from the lack of adherence to proper installation practices. In every town and city across the nation, one cannot help but observe the chaotic sprawl of fiber optic cables running haphazardly, with many of them posing potential dangers. The unchecked proliferation of these cables has become a pressing concern for local administrations and municipalities, as the disorderly tangle of fiber cables stands as a primary instigator of potentially catastrophic incidents.

In areas marked by hilly landscapes, the uncontrolled proliferation of these chaotic cables has evolved into a growing predicament. They are presently impeding drainage systems, causing overhead obstacles for urban and town traffic flow. Moreover, they are intensifying the chances of disasters transpiring at an alarming pace.

As a result, the implications of this development are far-reaching. With the potential widespread adoption of Jio Fiber, many urban areas could bid farewell to the unsightly clutter of cables that currently crisscross their landscapes. The anticipation for this transformation is palpable; all that remains is to await its realization.

Jio AirFiber will expand the reach of high-speed connectivity

The technology has the capacity to establish up to 1,50,000 connections per day, reflecting the company’s ambitions to expand its network and potentially reach a user base exceeding 200 million individuals. Scheduled for launch on September 19, Jio AirFiber’s introduction follows an existing user base of 10 million JioFiber customers. The company’s optical fiber network spans more than 1.5 million kilometers.

What is Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber stands as a novel wireless internet service introduced by Jio, harnessing the prowess of 5G technology to furnish swift and seamless internet connectivity. According to Jio, this AirFiber innovation pledges to furnish speeds that are tantamount to the swiftness offered by conventional fiber-optic connections. Moreover, users will have the privilege to access remarkable speeds of up to 1Gbps.

As for the installation process, the official Jio website delineates that setting up Jio AirFiber is a remarkably simple endeavor. It necessitates merely the act of plugging the device in and activating it. In their words, “All it takes is a simple plug-in and power-up, and lo and behold! Your abode is now equipped with a personal Wi-Fi hotspot, seamlessly connected to ultra-high-speed internet, courtesy of True 5G technology. With the advent of JioAirFiber, establishing swift Gigabit-speed Internet connectivity for your home or workplace becomes a breeze.”

What about Jio AirFiber’s Speed?

Jio introduced this device through an advertisement last year, adroitly showcasing its ability to attain 5G speeds soaring to 1.5 Gbps. Jio underscores that Jio AirFiber harnesses genuine 5G to furnish internet that is both swift and dependable, all while encompassing an expansive expanse with Wi-Fi coverage. Through its unique spectrum holding, the service purportedly spans up to 1,000 square feet on a single floor of a residence or office.

What are the Advantages of Opting for Jio AirFiber?

Beyond the realm of rapid internet speeds, Jio AirFiber extends an array of supplementary services tailored to ensure a secure and satisfying internet experience, including:

1. Parental Control Tools: Jio AirFiber boasts parental control features that grant users the capability to supervise and regulate accessible content within their network.

2. Wi-Fi 6 Technology Support: Jio AirFiber incorporates Wi-Fi 6 technology, thus guaranteeing heightened and streamlined connectivity for a multitude of devices.

3. Integration with Jio Set-Top Box: This service seamlessly integrates with the Jio set-top box, enabling users to merge their high-speed internet connection with television viewing through a unified network.

4. User-Friendly Installation and Management App: Jio AirFiber introduces an app-driven approach to installation and management, simplifying the entire process for users.

5. Network Control: Empowering users with the ability to exercise authority over their network by blocking specific websites or devices, ultimately culminating in a more secure and tailored online experience.

The Pricing of Jio AirFiber:

Jio AirFiber’s pricing is anticipated to undercut existing devices in the market by 20%. A report from ET Telecom posits that the device might carry an approximate cost of Rs 6,000.

How does Jio AirFiber Diverge from Jio Fiber?

Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber are two distinctive broadband services proffered by Reliance Jio, set apart by differences in technology, speed, coverage, installation, and cost.

To illustrate, Jio Fiber hinges on wired fiber optic cables for a broader reach, albeit not universally accessible. Conversely, the forthcoming Jio AirFiber is poised to be a wireless broadband network exploiting point-to-point radio links. This architecture will interlink homes and workplaces with Jio via direct signals, circumventing the need for fiber cables while relying on line-of-sight connectivity with Jio towers.