Rare Sight: Bar-Headed Geese Make Surprise Appearance at Pakyong Airport

In an unexpected and remarkable event, eight Bar-Headed Geese (Anser indicus), known for their high-altitude migrations, made a surprise landing at Pakyong Airport. This marks the first recorded sighting of these migratory birds at the airport, creating excitement among locals and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

The Bar-Headed Goose, one of the world’s highest-flying birds, migrates from Tibet, Mongolia, and China, crossing the formidable Himalayas to reach India during the winter months. Typically found in wetlands, lakes, and agricultural fields, their presence at an airport is an unusual yet awe-inspiring occurrence.

Airport staff captured the rare sighting on their mobile phones, and soon after, the footage spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Thousands of people expressed their joy, considering the event an auspicious sign for the airport.

This rare visit highlights the rich biodiversity of the region and emphasizes the importance of preserving habitats that support migratory birds during their seasonal journeys.

(Video credit KB Basnett, Sikkim Police, Pakyong Airport)