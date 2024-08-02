Supreme Court Allows Sub-Classification within SC/ST Reservations

New Delhi, 1 Aug : In a groundbreaking decision, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of permitting sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) reservation system. This allows for separate quotas to be allocated for the more backward sections within these categories.

The seven-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, delivered the judgment by a 6-1 majority, affirming the states’ authority to subdivide the reserved categories of SCs and STs into different groups based on their backwardness for the extension of reservation benefits.

However, the court emphasized that 100% reservation cannot be earmarked for a sub-class without justification backed by empirical data on the underrepresentation of that subclass. This decision overturns the previous 2004 ruling that deemed sub-classification of SC/STs impermissible, asserting that SC/STs comprised homogeneous classes.

The court’s majority opinion highlighted that historical evidence and social parameters indicate that all SC/STs do not form a homogeneous class. Additionally, Justice BR Gavai addressed the notion of the ‘creamy layer’ within SCs and STs, emphasizing the need for state policies to identify and exclude them from affirmative action, distinct from the criteria used for Other Backward Castes (OBCs).