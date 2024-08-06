Sikkim Budget Session 2024-25 : SLA passes 4 Bills on the second day

Gangtok, August 06 (IPR): Second day of the Budget Session 2024-25 of the Eleventh Assembly commenced with the Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly paying their respects on passing away of late Mr Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, former Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, late Mr Pahalman Subba, former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Sikkim, and late Mr Ram Chandra Poudyal, former Member and the first Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, today.

In the obituary reference to late Mr Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, former MLA of Barfung Constituency, Speaker Mr Mingma Norbu Sherpa highlighted the former member’s remarkable dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to the people of Barfung Constituency. He expressed profound sorrow on his demise and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, while paying tribute to late Mr Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, expressed profound reverence and respect for his memory. He emphasised former MLA’s tireless effort to enhance development, education, and healthcare for his constituency and remarked that his legacy of integrity, compassion, and leadership would continue to inspire many in Sikkim.

Late Mr Sonam Gyatso Bhutia breathed his last on May 29, 2024 at STNM Hospital in Gangtok at the age of 66. He was born on April 3, 1958 to late Tshering Bhutia and late Laden Bhutia at Pipaley Ward under Rayong-Tinkitam GPU of Barfung Constituency. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and one son. He began his public service journey as a Panchayat President and later served as a Zilla Panchayat. In 2009, he was elected as the Area MLA of Barfung Constituency under SDF party ticket and served the position till 2014. From 2014 to 2019, he held the position of Chairman SISCO Bank and Forest Department, providing dedicated service to the people. In 2022, he joined the SKM party and served in various capacities.

In the obituary reference to late Mr Pahalman Subba, former MP, Lok Sabha from Sikkim, the Speaker noted that Subba’s life was marked by profound commitment to his community. He highlighted former MP’s exemplary qualities of integrity, resilience, and visionary leadership and stated that his legacy of leadership and commitment will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of working with him.

Chief Minister in his obituary reference to late Mr Pahalman Subba spoke of his unswerving dedication to public service, which significantly contributed to the progress and development of Sikkim. He commended Subba for his role in shaping the political landscape of the region. He conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Pahalman Subba and offered prayers for the repose of his soul.

Late Mr Pahalman Subba, first elected Lok Sabha MP of Sikkim, passed away on June 26, 2024, in Gangtok at the age of 90 from a prolonged illness.Born on December 23, 1934, at Timberbong in Soreng District, he is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter. He began his career in education, serving as a teacher and headmaster at various schools in Sikkim before becoming the District Education Officer. He later transitioned to politics, winning the 1980 Lok Sabha Election as a Sikkim Janata Party (SJP) candidate, making him the first elected Member of Parliament from Sikkim.

Late Mr Pahalman Subba played a crucial role in the pro-Sikkim and anti-merger movement, contributing to the political shifts in Sikkim and advocating for Assembly seat reservations for the Limboo-Tamang communities. He also founded and led several associations dedicated to Limboo culture and literature.

His notable literary works include Yumasam Nu Palam (1964) and Sikkim ka Limboo ani Limboo bhasha (2005). Subba’s legacy of integrity, resilience, and visionary leadership has left a lasting impact on education, politics, and social development in Sikkim.

In the obituary reference of late Mr Ram Chandra Poudyal, former Member and the first Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the Speaker deeply mourned the passing away of the distinguished leader in Sikkim’s political history, who was found deceased on July 16, 2024. Late Poudyal, who had been missing since July 7, 2024 was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. Born on March 29, 1945 in Chhota Singtam, Assam Lingzey to late Mr Manorath Poudyal (Mandal) and late Leela Maya Poudyal, he was a towering figure in Sikkim’s democratic movement. He played a pivotal role in the 1973 democratic movement, enduring a seven-day fast in Gangtok, which significantly mobilised public support for democratic reforms.

He was an influential leader in Sikkim’s political landscape. He founded the Jhulke Gham Party, later known as the Rising Sun Party, and served as its President. His dedication to Sikkim’s development was evident when he won the 1974 Elections as a candidate of the Sikkim Congress from the Pacheykhani Constituency. He served as a Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from 1975 to 1979, was the Deputy Speaker from 1975 to 1977, and later became the Minister of Forest and Land Reforms.

Poudyal’s efforts were instrumental in the transition of Sikkim to a full-fledged State of India, culminating in the 36th Amendment Bill of 1975. He remained a staunch advocate for political and social reform, challenging the reservation system for Left Out Communities.

In his obituary reference, the Chief Minister described late Poudyal as a distinguished senior politician, who made significant contributions to Sikkim’s governance. He highlighted Poudyal’s tireless efforts in advocating for democratic reforms and his commitment to his principles, which has left a lasting impact on Sikkim’s political and social development. His contributions to Sikkim will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, he added.

The obituary references were also participated by Mrs Raj Kumari Thapa, Deputy Speaker, SLA, Mr Riksal Dorjee Bhutia, MLA Barfung constituency, and Ministers Mr Raju Basnet and Mr Bhim Hang Limboo.

In honour of the departed Members of the Assembly, the House also observed two-minute silence.

During the Legislative Business, the House passed the Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 22 of 2024) and the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 24 of 2024), introduced by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department on August 5, 2024.

The House also passed the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 23 of 2024) which was introduced on August 5, 2024 by Mr Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Minister-in-Charge of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

It was followed by discussion on Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address to the House placed on the first day of the Budget Session. Since no discussion ensued, the Motion of Thanks was put to vote and subsequently passed by the House.

During the Financial Business, the discussion on the Annual General Budget for 2024-25 was opened. However, no discussion took place. Consequently, the voting and passing of the budget will be taken up on August 9, 2024.

The Financial Business also saw the passing of the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation 2015-16, presented and moved by Chief Minister, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department.

During the session, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department introduced and moved the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 18 of 2024) for Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation 2015-16, which was also passed by the House.

The House was then adjourned till 11:00 am, August 7, 2024.

