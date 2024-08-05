SLA Budget Session 2024-25 commences with Key Developments and Strategic Focus

Gangtok, August 05 (IPR): First Session (Part-II) of the Eleventh Assembly (Budget Session 2024-25) of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) commenced at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat, today.

The session presided over by Speaker SLA Mr Mingma Norbu Sherpa, began with the address by Governor Mr Om Prakash Mathur.

The Governor started his maiden budget address to the Assembly by highlighting the record turnout of 83.4% voters during the recently held Assembly elections. He congratulated the Chief Minister and his team for their resounding victory in the Sikkim Assembly Election and Lok Sabha Election.

The Governor highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Lhonak Lake burst of October 4, 2023, have created many challenges for the State, particularly, economic impact on power sector. Extensive damages to public infrastructure and private properties occurred as a result of the disaster. The disaster greatly affected the lifeline of Sikkim NH10, but despite these challenges, Sikkim has progressed by leaps and bounds, he stated.

He added that Sikkim emerged as one of the top gainers in the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) assessment. Its remarkable progress underscores its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and equitable growth.

The Governor also highlighted Sikkim’s achievements in health, education, tourism, agriculture, women empowerment and environmental sustainability. The transformative progress has been driven by various schemes that reflect the dedication and hard work of Sikkimese citizens, he added.

He also said that Sikkim’s vision aligns with the National Agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047, with this year’s budget emphasising Bijli (electricity), Pani (Water), and Sadak (Roads).

He concluded his address by calling upon all to unite in a shared vision for a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Sikkim.

Following the Governor’s address, Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, also the Leader of the House, moved the Motion of Thanks, which was seconded by Minister Mr Bhim Hang Limboo.

The discussion and voting on the Governor’s address will be taken up on August 6, 2024.

During the Financial Business, Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department presented the Annual General Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25, comprising of the Explanatory Memorandum of the Government of Sikkim, Annual Financial Statement, Estimates of Receipts, and Demands for Grants for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25.

The Chief Minister presented the fiscal profile for FY 2024-25, noting that Sikkim’s GDP at current prices is projected to exceed Rs 50,000 crore, reaching Rs 52,555 crore, an 85% increase since 2018-19. The per capita income for FY 2023-24 is Rs 7,07,181, up 64% from 2018-19. The budgetary expenditure has also increased to Rs 11,182 crore in FY 2023-24 from Rs 6,940 crore in FY 2018-19.

Explaining the budgetary profile for the FY 2024-25, the Chief Minister read, ‘Against a gross expenditure provision of Rs 14490.67 crore, (Rupees fourteen thousand four hundred ninety crore sixty seven lakh) the net outgo comes to Rs 14002.69 crore (Rupees fourteen thousand two crore and sixty nine lakh) after taking into account recoveries amounting to Rs 487.97 crore (Rupees four hundred eighty seven crore ninety seven lakh).’

While presenting the Annual Budget for the FY 2024-25, the Chief Minister in his budget address highlighted some of the nationally recognised initiatives and achievements of the State Government in governance and development:

Poverty Alleviation: Sikkim is the 4th best state in poverty alleviation with only 2.6% of its population living below the poverty line.

Education: The state has the 7th highest gross enrolment ratio at 38.6%, above the national average of 28.4%.

Digital Progress: Sikkim ranks 4th in digitalization among states with a population under 1 crore, as per the State of India’s Digital Economy 2024 report.

Global Recognition: Hosted two major G20 events in March 2023, showcasing Green Development Strategies.

Sustainable Development: Significant improvement in NITI Aayog SDG scores, particularly in reducing inequalities and crime rates.

Water and Sanitation: Achieved a 96% score in clean water and sanitation.

Judicial Infrastructure: Highest court density in India, with 6 courts per lakh population.

Environmental Sustainability: 100% compliance with environmental standards for industries.

Economic Growth: Highest value-added by the manufacturing sector at 35.7%.

Health and Nutrition: Lowest percentage of stunted children under 5 years at 22.3%, below the WHO target.

Overall, Sikkim’s progress highlights its commitment to sustainable development and equitable growth.

In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 envisioned by Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, the Government of Sikkim has identified five important areas for accelerating economic growth consistent with the Viksit Bharat agenda. These areas are: improving the employability of youth in Sikkim, developing Sikkim as a healthcare and wellness hub, implementing innovative practices in agriculture and food processing, promoting the tourism and MSME sectors and enhancing civic amenities and social and economic infrastructure.

The Chief Minister, in his address, stated that the budget placed today reflects the government’s strategic focus on key sectors such as prioritising tourism, roads, water, electricity, education, forests, social security and development.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would continue to drive transformative change, ensuring that every Sikkimese has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the state’s continued success.

Additionally, the Chief Minister presented the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation for the Financial Year 2014-15, which was moved for consideration and thereafter, passed by the House.

The session also saw the introduction, consideration, and passing of the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 17 of 2024), for the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation 2014-15, moved by Chief Minister.

Earlier, during the Legislative Business, the Chief Minister who is also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department introduced two Amendment Bills;

1.The Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 22 of 2024)

The Bill was introduced to provide a convenient alternative to traditional paper stamps. The concept of e-stamping is a way to modernise the payment of stamp duty electronically which shall have the same legal status as conventional stamps imprinted on instruments. E-stamping makes verification easier, reduces errors and is easily traceable. The digital alternative simplifies and secures the process of authentication using unique identification numbers and electronic verification.

The Sikkim Court Fees and Stamp on Documents (Amendment) Act, 2024 intends to insert clause (a) after Rule 4 to include digital e-stamping for execution of documents.

With the above object in view, the Bill has been framed.

2.The Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 24 of 2024)

Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Act, 2008 was passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (Act No. 23 of 2008) with a view to regulate the operation of Online Gaming and Sports Gaming in the State of Sikkim.

With the passage of time, it has become necessary to amend clauses in the Principal Act, therefore, the State Government has deemed it expedient to redefine the term Intranet Gaming Terminal and insert clauses for penalties for unlicensed operators.

With this object in view, the Bill for the amendment of the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Act, 2008 has been framed.

Likewise, Minister- in-Charge of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Mr Tshering Thendup Bhutia, introduced the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024 (Bill No. 23 of 2024), which states;

Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill 2024 is proposed to establish a legal framework for regulation of tourism related activities in Sikkim ensuring that all stakeholders adhere to standards that promote safety, quality and ethical practices augmenting the quality of service delivery by the tourism entity operators in making Sikkim the choicest tourist destinations in the country.

The Bill articulates key policies relating to responsible tourism and mandated behaviours of stakeholders, tourists, travellers as well and proposes fines for noncompliance with provisions articulated in the bill and the rules that would be framed under the Act following its promulgation. The Bill describes offences for acts of commission and omission involving violation and non-compliance with policies and rules, while ensuring that the stakeholders play by the dictums of sustainable tourism, act responsibly towards environment and demonstrate commitment towards community development while pursuing tourism related operations and activities.

It is also envisaged to empower the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department with provisions that shall ensure; (i) professional management of operations and activities related to leasing of tourism assets and infrastructures (ii) boost to the local economy by fostering tourism as a significant economic driver, creating job opportunities and encouraging local entrepreneurship (iii) safeguarding the interests and rights of the tourists by ensuring the provision of high quality services and preventing exploitation and fraud (iv) ease of processes for issuance of permits (v) monitoring the operations and activities of Hotels, Restaurants and Tour operators in compliance to the policies and guidelines (vi) enable real time factual online information to proactively assist the tourists and travellers to make informed decisions.

The Bill has provisions for restructuring the Department with the formation of a Directorate for effective planning, monitoring and enhancing the tourism industry in Sikkim. Further the Bill also has a provision to constitute a Consultative Committee to seek feedback and inputs from stakeholders for improvements to be made in the operations and activities related to tourism.

With these objectives in view, this Bill has been framed.

The discussions and voting on the above bills would be taken up on August 6, 2024.

The House was then adjourned till 11:00 am, August 6, 2024.

