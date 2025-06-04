Indian Army Intensifies Rescue Efforts Amid Harsh Conditions in North Sikkim

Gangtok, June 04 : In the wake of a catastrophic landslide in North Sikkim, the Indian Army is leading a high-stakes search and rescue mission, working tirelessly through treacherous terrain and hostile weather conditions. With major roadways severed, Lachen—one of the region’s most popular tourist destinations—remains isolated. Demonstrating unwavering resolve, Army personnel established foot access to the village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists. Plans are in place for their safe evacuation.

On June 3, 2025, military helicopters successfully airlifted 30 tourists, including foreign nationals, from the affected area. Meanwhile, the search continues for six individuals still missing after the landslide hit the Army camp at Chaten. Among the missing are Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, and Squadron Leader (Retd) Aarti Sandhu along with her daughter, Amayra Sandhu.

Specialised search teams equipped with engineering machinery have been deployed, but persistent rainfall, unstable ground, and the region’s rugged high-altitude landscape have severely complicated operations. Despite these challenges, the Indian Army’s commitment remains steadfast—prioritising every life and refusing to relent until every effort has been exhausted.

(Via Pro Defence)

Meanwhile Press Conference By Sikkim State Secretary For Land Revenue & Disaster Management , Govt of Sikkim – Below