Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Four Army Personnel in Sikkim

Pakyong , 05 Septermber : Tragedy struck in Sikkim’s Pakyong district as four Army personnel lost their lives in a devastating road accident, as per local law enforcement officials.

The fatal incident took place when a vehicle transporting soldiers from the Army’s EMC unit, stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal, careened off the road at Vertical Bhir on the Rhenock-Rongli highway. The vehicle tumbled into a wooded area below the road.

The police have confirmed that all four occupants of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The victims have been identified as Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter from Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana, and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

The precise cause of the accident is presently under investigation, and authorities are diligently working to ascertain the circumstances that led to the vehicle veering off the road. The deceased have been entrusted to the Army.