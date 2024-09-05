Meat & Fish Seller Arrested in Rangpo with Pistol, Bullets, and Drugs

Pakyong, 05 September : In a routine police checkpoint at the old Rangpo checkpost, 22-year-old Jishan Raja, a meat and fish seller, was arrested for possession of illegal items. Originally from Kishanganj, Bihar, and residing in IBM Rangpo, Raja was caught with 272 Spasmoproxyvon tablets, gold jewelry, two empty bullet shells (7.65mm), two live bullets (7.65mm), and a silver-colored pistol made in the USA (serial number 11).

The seized items, including two gold bracelets, a gold chain, a gold ring, and the firearm, were documented and sealed in the presence of witnesses and officials.

Raja now faces charges under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA) and the Arms Act, with further investigations underway to trace the origins and intended use of the drugs and weapon.

The arrest was made by:

1. Head Constable Krishna Bdr. Chettri

2. L/Nk Ongyal Bhuttia

3. H/G Amrit Rasilly (Labour Department)

4. Pempa Bhuttia (Labour Department)