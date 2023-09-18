Wife and Lover Kills Husband In Bagdogra

Bagdogra, 17 Sep : In a grim turn of events, the Bagdogra Police have taken into custody both a wife and her lover in connection with the murder of the husband, whose lifeless body was subsequently discarded in a nearby village’s lake.

The shocking incident unfolded on a fateful Friday evening when, allegedly in unison, the wife and her lover committed the heinous act by viciously attacking the husband, Naveen Kumar, using a sharp weapon.

Following the brutal assault, the two culprits proceeded to bind the lifeless body with a rope before disposing of it in a lake located in the vicinity of the village.

The gravity of their actions was brought to light when vigilant locals apprehended both the wife and her lover. Only after intense questioning by the locals did the shocking truth behind the murder emerge, shedding light on the horrifying circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Report by Uma Sha