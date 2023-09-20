Many Employees of Everest Business Concepts Pvt. Ltd Slaps Serious Allegation On Management

Gangtok, 20 Sep : A group of employees expressed their grievances against their employer, Everest Business Concepts Private Limited, located in Gangtok, during a protest on Wednesday. The company, which was established nearly two years ago, has a workforce comprised of employees from both Sikkim and other regions. The employees claimed that they had filed a general diary complaint against the company the previous week. They alleged that the company had terminated their employment, citing a police raid related to its business operations as the reason.



During a press conference held on Wednesday, the employees launched a scathing critique of the company’s operations. They specifically criticized the payroll system, highlighting issues such as the unequal distribution of salaries in cash instead of depositing them into the employees’ bank accounts. Additionally, the employees asserted that the company had around 90 individuals employed across various roles within the organization.