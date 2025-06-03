Fresh Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Northeast; Sikkim Reports Four New Infections

Gangtok, June 03 : India has seen a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the Northeastern region, with 12 new cases emerging, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Assam accounted for half of the new infections with six fresh cases, followed by Sikkim with four, and Mizoram with two. Notably, Arunachal Pradesh, which earlier had three active cases—including a pregnant woman—has now reported zero active cases after all patients tested negative.

On the national scale, active COVID-19 cases have climbed to 4,026 as of Tuesday, marking an increase of 65 cases in a single day. Additionally, five more deaths have been recorded, signaling rising concerns over a possible resurgence of the virus.

Health officials have reiterated the importance of adhering to COVID-appropriate behavior. Citizens are advised to wear masks in public spaces, maintain hygiene, and get vaccinated as part of the ongoing preventive measures.