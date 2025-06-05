Three Sikkim Girls Rescued from Suspected Trafficking in Siliguri, Brought Safely to Gangtok

Siliguri, June 05 : In a significant rescue operation, three girls aged 17, 18, and 19, originally from Sikkim, were found wandering in a suspicious manner in the Pradhan Nagar area of Siliguri on June 4, 2025. Concerned by their behavior and visible distress, local residents promptly alerted a nearby NGO specializing in child and women protection.

The NGO quickly intervened and secured the safety of the girls. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the girls were not from Siliguri and may have arrived from another state under unclear circumstances. The NGO subsequently informed the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in Gangtok for necessary action.

Upon receiving the information, AHTU, in close coordination with SDPO Soreng, began efforts to identify the girls. Using available leads and joint verification, the team successfully confirmed the girls’ identities and their origin from various parts of Sikkim.

A rescue team comprising officers from AHTU, including DIGP and Dy.SP, along with police personnel, was immediately dispatched to Siliguri. Working with the local NGO, they took the girls into protective custody and safely transported them to Gangtok.

Once in Gangtok, the girls were admitted to the One Stop Centre (Shelter Home) in Lumsey, Tadong. They are currently receiving medical care, psychological support, and shelter. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been notified, and necessary legal processes are being followed to ensure their proper care and reintegration.

The AHTU extended heartfelt thanks to the residents of Pradhan Nagar, the NGO, and all officials including DGM SNT Siliguri for their swift and timely assistance in the rescue. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine how the girls reached Siliguri and to explore any potential human trafficking or exploitation angle.