CM Highlights Sikkim’s Achievements in Republic Day Address

On the 76th Republic Day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim and India, reflecting on the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that underpin the Constitution. The occasion carried special significance for Sikkim as the state prepares to celebrate its 50th year of statehood on May 16, 2025.

Highlighting Sikkim’s remarkable journey since becoming the 22nd state of India in 1975, the Chief Minister said, “These five decades have been a testament to progress, resilience, and collective aspiration, transforming Sikkim into a model state renowned for its inclusivity, sustainability, and development.”

A Legacy of Sustainability and Progress

Sikkim’s progress in sustainable development took center stage in the Chief Minister’s speech. He proudly highlighted the state’s distinction as India’s first fully organic farming state, revolutionizing agriculture through the elimination of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Initiatives like Mero Rukh Mero Santati, encouraging families to plant trees for every newborn, have further strengthened Sikkim’s reputation as a pioneer in environmental conservation.

CM Tamang also underlined Sikkim’s strides in waste management, afforestation, and eco-tourism. With its policies on plastic-free zones and renewable energy, Sikkim has become a benchmark for responsible living and sustainability. Programs such as the Sikkim Shishu Samriddhi Yojana, providing financial security for children, were recognized for blending environmental stewardship with social welfare.

Tourism: A Key Economic Driver

The Chief Minister celebrated Sikkim’s emergence as a global tourist destination, known for its pristine landscapes and eco-tourism initiatives. Projects such as the ropeway connecting Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga and the glass-bottomed skywalk at Singshore Bridge are expected to bolster tourism while preserving the state’s ecological balance.

“Our state has become a preferred destination for visitors worldwide, thanks to our emphasis on sustainable tourism and preserving our cultural heritage,” CM Tamang stated.

Achievements in Healthcare and Education

CM Tamang outlined significant advancements in Sikkim’s healthcare and education sectors. He applauded initiatives like free sanitary napkins under the Bahini Yojana, infrastructure development at the New STNM Hospital, and increased access to medical education. The state has also invested in dialysis facilities, cancer treatment, and maternal healthcare, aiming to provide world-class medical services within its borders.

In education, programs such as the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship Scheme and the fully funded MBBS seats at Sikkim Manipal University have ensured opportunities for students across diverse backgrounds. The government’s focus on digital literacy and skill-based training was also highlighted.

Addressing Challenges and Prioritizing Growth

Acknowledging the challenges posed by Sikkim’s geographical constraints and declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), CM Tamang reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing these issues. He detailed steps such as the Vatsalya Scheme, which offers financial support for infertility treatments, and the establishment of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centers in collaboration with national institutions.

Infrastructure development in electricity, water, and road connectivity remains a key priority for the government. “Bi-Pa-Sa—Bijli, Pani, Sadak—will be the pillars of our economic growth, ensuring quality living standards and unlocking new opportunities for all citizens,” the Chief Minister stated.

Golden Jubilee of Statehood

With the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s statehood approaching, CM Tamang called for collective celebration and reflection on the state’s achievements. He expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its unwavering support and highlighted the shared vision of a “Viksit Bharat-2047” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As we celebrate 50 years of statehood, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a ‘Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, Samarth Sikkim’—a golden, prosperous, and self-reliant Sikkim,” CM Tamang concluded.

Jai Hind! Jai Sikkim!