Government Scorpio Vehicle Involved in Accident; Driver Sustains Injuries

Pakyong, April 3: On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:40 AM, a Government of Sikkim vehicle, a Scorpio, was involved in an accident near Enchay Government Senior Secondary School along the JN road, about 10 kilometers from Gangtok.

According to sources, the vehicle, bearing registration SK 01 G 3181, veered off the road, plunging nearly 150 feet from the upper to the lower road. The driver sustained serious injuries and was promptly attended to by personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Army, and the Police, as well as local civilians towards hospital in BRO vehcile.