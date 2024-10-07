Navratri Day 5: Worshipping Goddess Skandamata

On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri 2024, devotees honor Maa Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga. This day holds special significance for those seeking blessings for their children and overall prosperity.

Symbolism and Meaning

Maa Skandamata is the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the God of War, depicted holding him in her lap.

The name “Skandamata” means the mother of Skanda.

She rides a lion, symbolizing bravery, and has four arms.

Worshipping her brings peace, prosperity, and knowledge.

The day’s color is white, signifying purity, peace, and serenity.

Rituals

Devotees perform prayers and rituals with devotion, using flowers, incense, and offerings of fruits and sweets.

Skandamata is associated with the Vishuddha Chakra (throat chakra), symbolizing purification and communication.

It’s a day to celebrate maternal love and the nurturing aspect of the divine feminine.

Maa Skandamata’s Appearance and Symbolism

Depicted riding a lion and holding her child, Skanda, in her lap.

With four arms, she carries lotus flowers, a bell, and a protective hand.

Seated on a lotus, symbolizing purity and wisdom, she is also called Padmasana Devi.

Her grace bestows peace, intelligence, and joy upon her devotees.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Skandamata

Begin with a bath and wear clean white clothes, as this color is favored by Maa Skandamata.

Place an idol or image of Maa Skandamata on a clean platform and purify the area with Ganga water.

Fill a pot with water and place some coins inside, positioning the Kalash on the altar.

Perform the invocation using kumkum and roli, and offer fruits like bananas as bhog.

Light incense and lamps, offer flowers, and chant the Maa Skandamata mantra to seek her blessings.

End the puja by singing the Maa Skandamata Aarti and distributing prasad.

Maa Skandamata Puja Mantra Chant this mantra to invoke divine blessings:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Skandamata Rupena Sansthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashaswini

Maa Skandamata Aarti Here is a simple aarti for Maa Skandamata:

Jai teri ho Skandamata

Paanchwa naam tumhara aata

Sab ke mann ki jaanan haari

Jag Janani sab ki Mahtari