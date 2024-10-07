Mass Resignations Hit Sikkim Democratic Front After Election Loss

Gangtok, 07 October : The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has been hit by a wave of resignations, with over 40 prominent functionaries and candidates from the 2024 elections quitting the party, including Arithang SDF candidate Asish Rai.

Members who’ve resigned are as follows:-

1. G. M. Gurung, 2019 candidate Singtam Khamdong Constituency

2. Ashish Rai, 2024 candidate for Arithang Constituency.

3. Dr. Tika Nepal, 2024 candidate for Gyalshing Bernyak Constituency.

4. Kishore Khadka, former Vice President, Coordination and Media Coordinator.

5. Satish Mohan Pradhan, Former In-charge, West District.

6. Dr. Shiva Kumar Timishina, former General Secretary and Spokesperson.

7. Mojesh Bantawa, Former Secretary, DWC East District.

8. Ravi Darjee, Panchayat member from Upper Tintek, Chisopani GPU under Khamdong Singtam Constituency.

Altogether 43 individuals from various constituencies have resigned from the party.

This mass exodus comes after the party’s dismal performance in the 2024 elections.



According to GM Gurung, more than 100 members are willing to resign, with their names to be announced later. Gurung attributed the party’s loss to its weak agendas, which failed to resonate with the people.

In contrast, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, led by PS Golay, won by a significant margin due to its leader’s connection with the people and his impressive work as Chief Minister.

Gurung also noted that SDF’s lack of a winning formula led to the party contesting the election merely as a formality.

Historically, in Sikkim’s politics, once a party loses power, it rarely returns to prominence . This development raises questions about the future of SDF in Sikkim’s political landscape.

Rep[ort by Sanjay Agarwal