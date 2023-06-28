Deadbody of SRC President Padam Gurung found in Kazitar

The lifeless body of Padam Gurung, a 21-year-old student and President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at Namchi Government College, was discovered in the Kazitar Area early this morning. He had been reported missing since last night. The authorities have documented the body and it has been transferred to the mortuary section of the district hospital in Namchi for further procedures.

The Namchi Police have initiated an investigation into the mysterious death of the SRC President. According to sources, a high-level committee will be formed to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

The news of the untimely demise has left everyone perplexed, and many netizens are demanding a comprehensive investigation due to the suspicious nature of the student’s death. The case has raised concerns among the public, emphasizing the need to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic loss of the young student’s life.

