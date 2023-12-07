Young Kerala Lady PG Doctor’s Tragic Demise Sparks Dowry Demand Investigation

Thiruvananthapuram, 7 Dec : In a heart-wrenching incident, a 26-year-old postgraduate student in the surgery department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, identified as Shahana, was discovered dead in her rented apartment on Tuesday. The apparent cause of her demise is suspected to be linked to dowry demands.

Shahana’s grieving relatives have asserted that her tragic decision to take her own life was a consequence of her male friend, also a postgraduate doctor, retracting from their marriage plans. Allegedly, the male doctor, who is also a representative of the Medical PG Doctors Association, called off the engagement because Shahana’s family could not meet the exorbitant dowry demands made by his family. The man, who is also a PG student at the same institute, allegedly demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, a luxury car, and a large parcel of land as dowry.

The cops have recovered Dr Shahana’s suicide note from her room in which she lamented that “everyone wants money and money matters the most”.

Reacting promptly to this distressing incident, Kerala Health Minister Veena George instructed the Women and Child Development department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and submit a detailed report. The 26-year-old victim’s father, who was working in the Middle East, had recently passed away, compounding the tragedy.

The Medical College police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection to the incident. Advocate Sathidevi, Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, visited Shahana’s mother to express condolences and emphasize the need for a comprehensive inquiry. The Women’s Commission plans to request a detailed report from the police, with Sathidevi indicating that if the allegations of dowry demands hold true, the boy’s family could face legal repercussions under the Prevention of Dowry Act.

Further complicating the matter, the state Minority Commission has independently initiated an investigation based on media reports surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, in response to the serious allegations, the Medical PG Doctors Association has promptly relieved the accused doctor of all responsibilities within their organization.

As the investigation unfolds, the tragic demise of this promising young doctor has not only raised questions about the prevalence of dowry-related issues but has also prompted a broader societal dialogue on the urgent need to address and eradicate such practices.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress call Sikkim Suicide Helpline. Toll Free No. 18003453225 or Landsline No. 03592-202111.